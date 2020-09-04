BHU UET 2nd phase admit card to be released soon at bhuonline.in
The 2nd phase of UET exam will be conducted from September 9 to September 18 and the admit card is expected to be released in a phased manner.
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is expected to release the UET 2020 second phase exams admit card soon. All the students who are scheduled to appear for the second phase of UET 2020 exam can download the admit card from the official website, bhuonline.in.
The second phase of UET 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 9 to September 18. Just like the first phase exam, the admit cards for the second phase is expected to released in a phased manner.
Here is the direct link to download the UET 2020 admit card.
The second phase of UET exam will including entrance exams for BCom, BSc, and BA among others. The first phase of UET and PET exams were conducted from August 24 to August 31. This year the UET and PET exams were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is the direct link to download the BHU UET 2020 exam schedule
How to download BHU UET 2020 admit card:
- Visit the BHU Entrance Exam official website.
- Click on the notification on whether the admit card for the date on which the exam is scheduled has been released. If yes, click on the link to download the UET admit card.
- Enter the log-in details and submit.
- The admit card can be accessed and printed out from the page.