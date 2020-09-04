Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said in the Supreme Court today that it will be holding the compartment exams for the class 10th and 12th students in the month of September.

The Court was hearing a petition demanding for the cancellation of the compartment exam due to the COVID-19 situation. The Court has asked the Board to submit a reply before September 7, reports NDTV.

The Board said that the exam is scheduled to be conducted in the last week of September. The Court asked the board to explain why it is important to hold the compartment exam amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The next hearing on the case is scheduled for September 10.

The petition demanding for cancellation of the exams said that the admission process for various universities would have been over by the time the 10th nad 12th compartment results come out.

NDTV reports that the petitioner argued, “The students will ultimately come in the category of failed students since exams will not be able to be conducted by September and the students will not be able to apply for further studies. The main grievance in the matter is that the main exam and the CBSE have not yet asserted why the compartment exam cannot be cancelled.”

CBSE argued that the all COVID-19 precautions will be taken at the exam centre. The number of centres have been increased to more than 1200 and each room will accommodate no more than 12 students.