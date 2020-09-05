National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 First Test result has been declared on Friday, September 4. All the students who had appeared for the NATA First Test can check the result on the official website, nata.in.

The result was expected to be declared on Thursday but was postponed by a day and released on Friday. Students can now check the rank and response sheet on the official website now.

Here is the direct link to check the NATA 2020 result.

The NATA Second Test application window has been extended until September 6. The Second Test is scheduled to be conducted on September 12. The second test is for students who were unable to appear for the First Test for some reasons.

How to check NATA 2020 result: