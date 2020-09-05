Kerala HSCAP has declared the Trial Allotment result for the 2020 Plus One admission today, September 5. All the students who have applied to appear for the counselling process can check the official website for the trial allotment result, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The website has been updated with the Trial Allotment result along with instructions to Students and Principals on how to check it. The link for instructions can be accessed below:

Instructions for Applicants/Students

Instructions for Principals

The counselling process is being conducted for admissions to class 11 or Plus One for various schools and institutions in the state of Kerala. The Trial Allotment initially was scheduled to be declared on August 24; however, the application deadline was extended and thus delaying the whole process.

HSCAP is a single-window admission process for Class XI admission. The application process began on July 29 and went on throughout the month of August.

The first allotment result now will be released on September 14. The main allotment process will end on October 6 after which the Supplementary allotment will be done from October 9 to October 31.

How to check HSCAP 2020 Admission Trial Allotment result: