National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the ICAR AIEEA 2020 admit card soon. The admit card can be expected to be released within the next few days on the official website, icar.nta.nic.in.

The ICAR UG was initially re-scheduled to be conducted on September 7 and September 8. However, a notification was released on Friday informing that the ICAR UG will now be conducted from September 16 to September 22.

ICAR PG and SRF/JRF exams will be conducted on September 23. The notification had said that the admit card will be released 10 days before the exams.

ICAR exam is conducted for admissions to various UG, PG & Ph.D agricultural courses. ICAR is the apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

How to download ICAR AIEEA 2020 admit card: