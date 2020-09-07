National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for the UGC NET June/September examination soon. Once the admit card is released, they can be downloaded from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 16 to 18 and September 21 to 25. The admit card was expected to be released 15 days before the exam but has not been released yet.

UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow (JRF) position at various institutions. The exam is conducted for various subjects and top 6% of scorers get the NET certification.

The exam is generally conducted twice in a year, once in June and once in December. There is no upper age limit to appear for the exam; however, candidates who are seeking for JRF should be below 28 years old.

The June 2020 exam along with various other exams had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The new schedule for various exams was released by the NTA in the last week of August.

How to download UGC NET June 2020 admit card: