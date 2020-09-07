Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow is expected to release the UPSEE 2020 exam admit card soon. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 20 and the admit card is scheduled to be released in the second week of September.

Once the admit card is released, all the candidates can download it from the official website, upsee.nic.in. The admit card will have all the instructions regarding COVID-19 precautions that students must take.

The schedule of the exam is already available on the official website’s home page. The exam on September 20 will be conducted three sessions for various paper. Paper 4, Paper 5, Paper 7 and Paper 8 will be conducted from 9.00 am to 11.00 am; Paper 1 and Paper 2 from 12.00 noon to 3.00 pm; Paper 3 from 3.45 pm to 6.15 pm; and Paper 6 from 3.45 pm to 5.45 pm.

The entrance test conducted every year for admissions to the first year of Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in BTech/ BArch/ BDes/ BPharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA (Integrated). There is provision for lateral entry to 2nd Year of BTech/ BPharm/ MCA as well via this test conducted for all the colleges and universities in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, UPSEE 2020 exam has been postponed twice. The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted on May 10 which was postponed for August 2. Now the exam will be held on September 20.