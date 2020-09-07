Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had started the application process for the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) notification on August 1 and today, September 7, is the last day to apply for the same. The application process for the recruitment drive can be submitted on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5,846 vacancies of which 1944 vacancies of Constable are for females and the remaining are for males. The computer-based examination for the recruitment will be conducted from November 27 to December 14.

The last day to make an online fee payment is September 9. Payment of fees offline can be done until September 14 but a challan has to be generated for offline payment before September 11.

All interested candidates must be between the ages 18 to 25 years to be eligible to apply with relaxation for candidates from reserved categories as per the norms, details of which can be accessed on the notification. The candidates must have passed at least the 12th exam and male candidates should posses a valid LMV driving license during the PE&MT stage of the exam.

Here is the direct link to access the SSC Delhi Police Constable notification 2020.

How to apply for SSC Delhi Police constable recruitment:

Visit the SSC official website. New users should click on ‘Register Now’ before starting an application process. Once registered, log-in with the user ID and password. Click on ‘Apply’ and click on ‘Others tab’. Click on the ‘Apply now’ button against the relevant ad and proceed with the application process and submit. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates are suggested to go through the application process carefully for more details on eligibility, qualification, reservation policy, selection process, application process before proceeding with the application.