Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is expected to release the June 2020 TEE examination admit card today. This information is based on a report from NDTV. All the students who are scheduled to appear for the exam can download the hall tickets, once released, from the official website, ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU had released the June TEE exams timetable on the official website on September 3. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 17 to October 16 for all the PG, UG, PG Diploma, and Certificate courses.

The TEE exam is generally conducted in the months of June and December. The June 2020 exam had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the direct link to access the IGNOU June 2020 TEE date sheet.

The exam will be held in two sessions every day. All COVID-19 precautions have to be followed by the students. Any student who is not able to appear for the June TEE exam due to the COVID-19 related reasons will be accommodated in the December TEE exam.

All the students are suggested to keep visiting the official IGNOU website regularly for latest updates on the TEE exam and for admit card information.