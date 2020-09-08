Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the 12th class revaluation results today, September 8. The result was released around 2.00 pm on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

A PDF filed listing the list of students whose marks have been changes was released on the official website. Students whose roll number does not appear on the list should assume that their marks remain the same.

Here is the direct link to check the TN 12th revaluation result.

Students whose marks have changed should get their changed provisional mark sheet from the TN Results official website. The notification regarding the same can be accessed on this direct link.

TN Engineering Admission rank list was postponed last week due to the delay in the release of the revaluation result. The Engineering rank list is based on 12th marks and thus revaluation result is released before the rank list. The rank list will be released on September 17.

DGE TN had released 12th result on July 16 and students had scored a pass percentage of 92.3% this year which is 1 percentage point more compared to 2019. Girls had performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 94.8%. Boys had scored a pass percentage of 89.41%,