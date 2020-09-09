National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2020 answer keys on September 8. All the candidates who had participated in the exam can download the answer keys from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The question paper for the exams are also available on the website.

The NTA has activated the link for candidates to challenge the answers on the answer keys. The objection can be submitted until September 10 (10.00 am). The candidates are also advised to save the question paper and response sheet for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check JEE Main 2020 answer keys.

Here is the direct link to access the JEE Main answer key release notification.

JEE Main April 2020 exam was conducted from September 1 to September 6 for which more than 8.5 lakh candidates had registered to appear. The exam was conducted under strict COVID-19 precautions.

The April edition of the JEE Main 2020 exam had to be postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. The April exam was initially postponed for July which was later conducted in the month of September. The registration for the JEE Advanced exam will begin on September 11 and the exam will be conducted on September 27.