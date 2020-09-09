BITS Pilani has started the slot booking process for its BITSAT admission test from today, September 9, at around 11.00 am. All the students who are slated to appear for the BITSAT admission process can book the slots for their exams on the official website, bitsadmission.com.

The slots can be booked today and tomorrow, September 9 and 10, until 11.0 am. The official website says, ‘Candidates can download hall tickets from the admission portal during 13th Sept 2020 (11.00am) -23rd Sept 2020 (1.00pm).’

Here is the direct link to book the BITSAT 2020 exam slots.

BITSAT-2020 is a CBT test for admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes of BITS Pilani Campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. The exam will be of 3-hour duration testing students on Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency, Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics/Biology.

BITS Pilani is a deemed university offering offering degree programmes in Engineering, Sciences, Technology, Pharmacy, Management and Humanities. The institute has three campuses across India and one in Dubai.

The website also has activated the link for candiates to take a mock test to get themselves acquainted wiht the exam interface. The mock test an be taken in this direct link.