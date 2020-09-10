JEE Advanced latest brochure was released in the first week of September and it mentions that the tentative result date for the JEE Main April/September exam is tomorrow, September 11. The JEE Advanced registration process is expected to begin on September 12 on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Main exam result, once declared, will be released on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. It should be noted that NTA has not given any official result date yet. NTA had released the answer keys yesterday and today is the last day to submit objections against the answers on the answer key.

JEE Advanced is an entrance exam conducted for admissions to the prestigious 23 IIT colleges spread across various cities in India. The JEE Advanced exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 27. The candidate must be placed in the top 250,000 rank in JEE Main exam to be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam.

JEE Advanced exam consists of two papers. The paper 1 will conducted from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, and each question paper will consist of of separate sections on Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The admit card for the exam will be issued on September 21, 2020.

The exam was scheduled to be conducted in the month of May but had to be postponed due to the postponement of JEE Main exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. JEE Main exam was conducted from September 1 to September 6.