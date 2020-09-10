Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (TS BTET) has declared the 2020 POLYCET results today, September 10. All the candidates who had appeared for theTS POLYCET exam can check the result and rank on the official website, polycetts.nic.in.

The TS POLYCET 2020 exam was conducted on September 2 after a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the result has been declared, the counselling process will begin, details of which will be released soon.

Here is the direct link to access TS POLYCET 2020 rank card.

TS POLYCET exam is conducted for admissions to Polytechnic colleges in the state of Telangana. This is for students seeking admissions into Diploma courses in Engineering and non-Engineering/Technology courses offered in polytechnic colleges.

How to check TS POLYCET rank card: