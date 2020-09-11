Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the State Upper Subordinate Services (General/Special Recruitment) examination 2018 final result today, September 10.

All the candidates who had appeared for the 2018 UPPSC exam can check the result on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The final selection was made among the candidates who had qualified for the Main exam and the Interview round after the preliminary exam.

The exam is conducted for recruitment to various state level civil services position.

How to check UPPSC 2018 Upper Subordinate Services final result: