Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card or call letter for the 2020 RRB IX Office Assistant Preliminary examination today, September 11. All the candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exam can download the call letter from the official website, ibps.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 19, September 20, and September 26. It was initially scheduled to be conducted from September 13 but was postponed due to unknown reasons.

Here is the direct link to download the IBPS Office Assistant Prelim exam call letter.

The IBPS 2020 RRB recruitment drive is being conducted for Officer Scale I, II and III, and Office Assistant positions for 43 participating banks. The Officer Scale I and Office Assistant will require candidates to appear for a preliminary exam and a main exam. The Officer Scale II and III will consist of a Main exam along with an interview round for all the Officer Scale position.

The application process for the IBPS RRB IX 2020 was conducted from July 1 to July 21. The result for online preliminary exam will be declared in October 2020 and Main exams will be conducted in either October or November.

How to download IBPS call letter: