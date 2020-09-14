Kerala HSCAP has released the First Allotment result for the 2020 Plus One admission today, September 14. All the students who have applied to appear for the counselling process can check the official website for the allotment result, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The website separate links for First Allotment and Sports First Allotment statistics. The link for allotment result can be accessed by clicking on the candidate log-in button on the left panel. The main allotment process will end on October 6 after which the Supplementary allotment will be done from October 9 to October 31.

Here is the direct link to access the HSCAP 2020 first allotment statistics:

The trial allotment result for the HSCAP 2020 admission was released on September 5. HSCAP is a single-window admission process for Class XI admission. The application process began on July 29 and went on throughout the month of August.

How to check HSCAP 2020 Admission First Allotment result: