National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release an update today or tomorrow on the UGC NET 2020 examination. The possibility of UGC NET 2020 exam getting postponed cannot be ruled out; however, candidates should wait for an official update.

The possibility of postponement is due to the fact that the NTA has not released the admit card for the exam which is slated to begin in 2 days. The UGC NET exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 16 to September 25.

A similar delay in release of admit card was witnessed for the ICAR UG exam and 3 days before the September 7 and 8 exam, the agency said that the exam has been postponed for September 16 to 22. Moreover, the new ICAR dates clash with the UGC NET dates. This might make it difficult for agency to maintain physical distancing and sanitisation protocol during COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates are suggested to keep checking both the NTA’s official website and UGC NET official website for any updates regarding the exam date and/or admit card.

UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow (JRF) position at various institutions. The exam is conducted for various subjects and the top 6% of scorers get the NET certification.

The June 2020 exam along with various other exams had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The new schedule for various exams was released by the NTA in the last week of August.