Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has started the GATE 2021 registration and application process for the GATE 2021 examination from today, September 14. All the candidates who are interested in appearing for the GATE 2021 exam can apply now on the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in.

The GATE 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted from February 5 to February 14, 2021, and the result is expected to be declared on March 22, 2021. The GATE 2021 will be conducted by IIT Bombay. The GATE online application process will begin from September 14 and will go on until September 30 (without late fees) and October 7 (with late fees).

This year GATE will be conducted in two additional subjects.

Environmental Science and Engineering

XH (Humanities and Social Sciences) in Economics / English / Linguistics / Philosophy / Psychology / Sociology.

GATE is conducted to testing candidates’ comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering / Technology / Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Arts, Commerce and Science.

A candidate needs to be studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts is eligible to appear for GATE-2021 examination.

Here is the direct link to access the IIT GATE 2021 information brochure.

The GATE 2021 exam questions will be Multiple Choice Question, Multiple Select Questions, or Numerical Answer Type. The exam will be of 3 hours’ duration with 65 questions. The exam is conducted for a total number of 27 subjects with candidates allowed to attempt in one or at most two papers.

Here is the direct link to begin the GATE 2021 application process.

Interested candidates are suggested to go through the information brochure carefully for more information on eligibility, qualification, exam pattern, important dates and other pertinent information.