National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the detailed exam schedule and admit card for the UGC NET June/September examination soon. The schedule and the admit card will be released on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 24. On September 14, NTA informed that the UGC NET scheduled from September 16 to 25 has been postponed. Generally, the NTA releases admit card at least 10 days before the exam.

UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow (JRF) position at various institutions. The exam is conducted for various subjects and top 6% of scorers get the NET certification.

The exam is generally conducted twice in a year, once in June and once in December. The June 2020 exam along with various other exams had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The new schedule for various exams was released by the NTA in the last week of August.

How to download UGC NET June 2020 admit card: