The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the 12th 2020 examination result for the Jammu Division today, September 15.

All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, jkbose. ac.in.

The results for the Class 12th Bi-annual - 2020 (Private) Jammu (Winter Zone) is available now on the official website.

Here is the direct link to check the JKBOSE 12th Jammu division result.

Yesterday, the results for the Class 10th Bi-Annual exam for 2019-20 for the Kashmir Division and Class 12th Annual/Bi-Annual exam 2019-20 (private) for the Kashmir Division were declared on the website.

How to check JKBOSE 10th, 12th results: