The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has released the CLAT 2020 admit card on September 15. All the candidates who have registered to appear on the CLAT 2020 exam can download the admit card on the official website, clat.ac.in and consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The CLAT 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 28. The candidates should be go through the information on the admit card carefully for venue and timing details and other COVID-19 related instructions.

The admit card will have a medication declaration section which must be signed and shown at the entrance and submitted to the invigilator. Additional instructions related to the admit card and exam can be found in this link.

Here is the direct link to check the CLAT 2020 admit card.

The CLAT exam is conducted for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered in the National Law Universities. There are 22 NLUs across the country. This year the exam had to be postponed several times due to the COVID-19 situation and the exam is finally being conducted on September 28.

How to download the CLAT 2020 admit card: