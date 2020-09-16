Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline for application submission for admission until September 30. All the candidates who want to apply for admission can do so on the official website, ignou.ac.in.

Earlier the deadline to apply for admission was August 16 which was extended until August 31, and then September 15, and now it has been extended once again. All interested candidates are suggested to read the common prospectus before apply for admission. The common prospectus can be accessed in this link.

Here is the direct link to start the IGNOU application process.

IGNOU offers multiple Bachelor’s, Master’s, PG Diploma, and Certificate courses based on an open university model. Most of the instructions are imparted through distance education methodology as per the requirement.

All the candidates need to upload the following documents for admission purposes: