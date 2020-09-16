Indian Air Force has released the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2020 admit card today, September 16. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the AFCAT 2020 exam can download the admit card from the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

AFCAT 02/2020 exam this year is scheduled to be conducted on October 3, October 4, and October 5. All the candidates should check the admit card carefully for the date, time, and venue of the exam. Apart from that, the admit card will have detailed instructions for COVID-19 precautions that a candidate must follow and other documents that the candidate must have at the exam centre.

Here is the direct link to access the AFCAT 02/2020 admit card.

AFCAT exam is conducted for various Air Force departments including AFCAT Entry, NCC Special Entry, and Meteorology Entry. The exam is conducted either for Permanent Commission (PC) or Short Service Commission (SSC).

How to download AFCAT 2020 admit card: