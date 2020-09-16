National Law University, Delhi, has released the AILET 2020 admit card on September 15. All the students who have registered to appear for the AILET 2020 exam can download the admit card from the official website, nludelhi.ac.in.

NLU Delhi will also entertain request for centre and city change after logging in, details of which were released along with the admit card. The centre will be allocated based on the availability of the seats in that centre. Candidates will get all the details of the same after logging in and a provisional admit card for the same will be issued.

The notification also said, ‘It may, so happen that the best choice of your City & Centre has got exhausted, therefore, it is recommended to continue exercising your next best city & Centre choice and get the provisional Admit Card Generated, as soon as possible.’

Here is the direct link to check for the admit card.

Here is the direct link to access the admit card notification along with information on centre change.

AILET 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 26, 2020. The answer keys for the exam will be released on the same day and greviances can be submitted on or before September 27 (5.00 pm).

AILET exam is conducted for admission to the NLU Delhi for various UG and PG courses offered by the institute. The exam has been postponed this year due to the COVID-19 situation.