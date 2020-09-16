Telangana DOST first allotment result has been postponed and now will be released on September 21. The result was expected today but now will be released on Monday. All the students who have applied to participate in the admissions process can check the allotment result on the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in.

In the same way, the second round registration process has also be postponed and will now begin on September 22. The detailed revised schedule will be released soon on the official website.

Here is the direct link to access the TS DOST 1st allotment postponement notification.

This year the admission process will be done online method due to the COVID-19 situation. The notification for the DOST or Degree Online Services, Telangana, was released on August 20 and the registration process for the first round was conducted from August 24 to September 9.

The admission process is being conducted for six universities in state for various degree courses offered in them. Students are suggested to go through the FAQs. registration details, and other information regarding the DOST process before proceeding with the application.

Here is the direct link to access the DOST 2020 notification.