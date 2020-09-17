The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list has been postponed to September 25, 2020. The TNEA 2020 rank list was expected to be announced today. The postponement was done after many requests from the students, reports TOI. Tamil Nadu higher education minister KP Anbalagan announced it on Wednesday night.

The TNEA committee received 1,60,834 applications this year for the online counselling, only 1,31,436 candidates had paid the fees. From that 1,14,206 students uploaded their certificates, the report adds.

As the coronavirus outbreak has hit the country, the TNEA committee decided to verify the certificates without calling the candidates to the facilitation centres. Anbalagan said in a statement, “though the certificate verification for the majority of candidates has been completed, still a few students sought time to upload their certificates. Hence, the release of rank list is deferred to September 25.”

Anbalagan requested all the students to check the official website - tneaonline.org - if the certificates have been verified. If pupils have any doubts, they can call the helpline numbers 044-22351014 and 044-22351015.

According to the original schedule, the 2020 rank list was to be released on September 7. But its release was postponed to September 17 due to the delay in Class XII revaluation.

This year 1,61,877 seats are available for engineering counselling in 458 colleges. It is 11,063 seats fewer compared to last year. In 2019, 1,72,940 seats were available at 479 engineering colleges.

The TNEA committee had assigned a 10-digit random numbers for 1,31,436 candidates for engineering counselling on August 26.