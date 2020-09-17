Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) will end the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 today. Applicants who have qualified in JEE Main meeting the required cut-off marks can register on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. The IIT admission test will now be held on September 27 in two shifts, reports NDTV.

The JEE Advanced 2020 result will be announced on October 5. The seven Zonal Coordinating IITs, under the direction of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2020, will hold the JEE Advanced 2020. IIT Delhi is the administering body of this year’s JEE Advanced.

The students who have registered can change their exam cities from September 16 (12 noon) to September 17 (5 pm), an official statement said. The top 2,50,000 candidates who have qualified in JEE Main 2020 will be eligible to appear in the exam, the NDTV report adds.

After the JEE Advanced 2020 results are announced, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start the registration process for IIT admissions. JoSSA counselling registration is scheduled to begin on October 6 at jossa.nic.in.

Students seeking admission to BArch programmes at IITs will have to appear in the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT 2020) on October 8, the report concludes.