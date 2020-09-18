Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) is expected to declare the TS EAMCET 2020 examination result next week, reports NDTV. The result can be expected to be declared on September 23 or September 24 and the counselling process is tentatively scheduled to begin in the October month.

Once the result is declared, candidates can access the result and rank details on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Students are suggested to keep visiting the official website frequently for latest updates on the exam. The counselling details will be released soon after the result on the official website.

EAMCET Engineering exam was conducted from September 9 to September 14. The Agriculture entrance exam for the EAMCET this year will be conducted on September 28 and September 29. The hall ticket for this will be issued on September 21.

EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various professional courses offered in the state of Telangana. This year TSCHE is conducting the exam along with JNTU Hyderabad. The exam had to postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

How to check TS EAMCET 2020 result: