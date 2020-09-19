National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main Paper II or B. Arch and B. Planning entrance examination result on September 18. All the candidates can check the result on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Along with the result, the answer keys for the exam was also released, which can be accessed in this link. The exam was conducted from September 1 to September 6 after multiple postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

Here is the direct link to check the JEE Main Paper 2 result.

The NTA has not released the result details along with the result. It is expected to be released soon. JEE Main exam is conducted for admissions to various centrally-affiliated engineering colleges. The Paper I result was declared on September 11 in which a total number of 24 candidates have received 100 NTA scores in JEE Main January and April/September exam

How to check JEE Main 2020 result: