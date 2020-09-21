Telangana DOST first allotment result for the admission to degree courses is scheduled to be released today, September 21. All the students who have applied to participate in the admissions process can check the allotment result on the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in.

The allotment resut was initially scheduled to be issued on September 16 but was postponed for today. Along with the result, the revised counselling schedule is also expected to be issued.

It is expected that students will get around 5 days to finish the admission process based on the allotment. However, the revised schedule will confirm the exact time frame. The registration for the second round of counselling will begin from tomorrow, September 22.

This year the admission process will be done online method due to the COVID-19 situation. The notification for the DOST or Degree Online Services, Telangana was released on August 20 and the registration process for the first round was conducted from August 24 to September 9.

The admission process is being conducted for six universities in state for various degree courses offered in them. Students are suggested to go through the FAQs. registration details, and other information regarding the DOST process before proceeding with the application.

Here is the direct link to access the DOST 2020 notification.