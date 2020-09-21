TSCHE will be releasing the EAMCET 2020 admit card for the Agriculture and Medical stream today, September 21. All the candidates who are scheduled to appear for the EAMCET exam in these streams should download the hall ticket from the official website, eacmet.tsche.ac.in.

The EAMCET exam for Agriculture and Medical stream will be conducted on Septmeber 28 and September 29. The EAMCET exam for the engineering stream has already been conducted on September 9, 10, 11, and 14 and answer keys for the same has also been released.

The EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) courses provided in the state of Telangana. This year the exam had to be postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 situation.

This year the exam is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2020-2021.

How to download EAMCET 2020 hall ticket: