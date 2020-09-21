Telangana DOST first allotment result for the admission to degree courses has been released today, September 21. All the students who have applied to participate in the admissions process can check the allotment result on the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in.

Along with the allotment result, the counselling schedule has also been revised on the website. The admission process based on the 1st allotment round can be done until September 26. The second round registration will begin from tomorrow and the 2nd allotment result will be released on October 1, 2020.

Here is the direct link to check the TS DOST 1st allotment result

The counselling process will be conducted in three phases and will go on until October 15. The third allotment result will be declared on October 10. The admission process is being conducted for six universities in state for various degree courses offered in them.

This year the admission process will be done online method due to the COVID-19 situation. The notification for the DOST or Degree Online Services, Telangana was released on August 20 and the registration process for the first round was conducted from August 24 to September 9.

How to check TS DOST allotment result: