TSCHE has released the EAMCET 2020 hall ticket for the Agriculture and Medical stream today, September 21. All the candidates who are scheduled to participate in the EAMCET exam should download the hall ticket from the official website, eacmet.tsche.ac.in.

The Telangana EAMCET exam for Agriculture and Medical stream will be held on September 28 and September 29. The EAMCET exam for the engineering stream was conducted on September 9, 10, 11, and 14.

Here is the direct link to download the EAMCET 2020 hall ticket.

The EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) courses provided in the state of Telangana. This year the exam had to be postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 situation.

This year the exam is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2020-2021.

How to download EAMCET 2020 hall ticket: