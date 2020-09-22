Degree Online Services, Telangana, or DOST second round registration process begins from today, September 22. DOST is a platform of Telangana government to facilitate admissions to degree colleges in the state for candidates who have cleared the intermediate exam.

DOST had released the revised admission schedule for 2020-21 yesterday along with the first allotment result. According to the new schedule, the registration process for the second round must be completed September 25 and web option must be filed before September 26. The second allotment result will be announced on October 1.

The allotment result and registration for the second round can be done on the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in.

The candidates who have been allocated seats in the first round must complete the admission process on or before September 26. The whole process for confirming the admission has been made online and candidates do not need to visit the university to complete the process.

DOST registration process would require a UIDAI (Aaadhar) number along with a mobile number. The candidate must also ensure their name, gender and date of birth in Aadhaar is as per SSC. If not, they will have to update their Aadhar details.

Steps for DOST 2020 Registration:

1. Register for DOSTID.

2. Pay the registration fee

3. Fill the application form and submit them for Web options

4. Exercise web options and submit them for seat allotment

Students are suggested to go through the FAQs. registration details, and other information regarding the DOST process before proceeding with the application.

Here is the direct link to access the DOST 2020 notification.

This year due to the COVID-19 situation, the government has made the admission process online. The notification for the DOST admission was released on August 20 and the application process for the first round began on August 24 and went on until September 9.

A total number of six universities are participating in the admission process under the DOST process which includes Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University, and Telangana University.

Three rounds of registration and allotment rounds will be conducted and the process will go on until October 15. The start of the semester dates has not been fixed and will be announced later.