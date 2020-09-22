University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved the revised alternative 2020-21 academic calendar for universities, according to Indianexpress.com. The universities can commence their classes for 1st year from November 1 and no new admissions will be allowed after November 30, according to the report.

This is a revised version of the alternative calendar in which the commencement of classes for the 1st year has been pushed by at least 2 months. According to previous revision released in April, the classes were supposed to begin on September 1.

Due to the delay in various entrance exams, the commencement date has been pushed to November 1 now. Universities can push the start date until November 18 if there is a delay in the results of the entrance exams, adds the report.

Meanwhile, all institutions must continue to conduct classes online and offline classes or in blended mode. After the commencement, all educational institutions are advised to conduct six-days-a-week classes and to curtail the number of holidays to make up for the lost time, adds IE.

The report also says that UGC has said that universities must make a full refund of fees for students who cancel their admission or migrate due to the COVID-19 situation and the resultant financial hardships.

The students must be refunded fully if admission is cancelled before November 30. For withdrawals after this cut-off date but before December 31, institutions can charge 1000/- processing fees and should return the remaining amount.