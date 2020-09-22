Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the 2020 Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination on September 21. Along with it, the Commission also released the detailed timetable for the Combined Medical Service Exam 2020 preliminary exam. Both the information can be accessed on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 17 for candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination which was conducted in January. The Main exam has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Here is the direct link to access the admit card.

The CMSE preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 22. The application process for the same was conducted from July 29 to August 18, 2020. Here is the detailed schedule for the exam.

Paper I - General Medicine and Paediatrics - 9.30 am to 11.30 am

Paper II - Surgery/Gynaecology and Obstetrics/Preventive and Social Medicine - 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm

Here is the direct link to access the exam schedule on the official website.

The CMSE admit card is expected to be released soon. Generally, the commission releases admit cards 3 weeks before the exam; however, this year a few of the admit cards have been issued more than a month before the exam.