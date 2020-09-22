UPPSC 2016 RO/ARO prelim exam answer keys released at uppsc.up.nic.in
The objections against the answer keys can be raised on or before September 8 via post or in person.
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) 2016 preliminary exam answer keys on September 21. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the answer keys on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.
Candidates can raise objections against the answer keys and the last day to raise any objection is September 28. The objection must be raised via post or can be submitted in person, details of which can be accessed on the official website under Information Bulletin section.
UPPSC had condcuted the RO/ARO 2016 preliminary exam on September 20 and answer keys for all the question paper has been released. Candidates are suggested to go through full instructions on how to raise objection before proceeding.
How to check UPPSC Answer Keys:
- Visit the UPPSC official website.
- On the left panel, under the ‘Download’ section, click on ‘Click here to view Key Answer Sheet’ link.
- Against the relevant exam, link to download all the answer keys will be available. Click on the relevant link.
- The answer key will get downloaded for reference.