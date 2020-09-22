Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) 2016 preliminary exam answer keys on September 21. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the answer keys on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections against the answer keys and the last day to raise any objection is September 28. The objection must be raised via post or can be submitted in person, details of which can be accessed on the official website under Information Bulletin section.

UPPSC had condcuted the RO/ARO 2016 preliminary exam on September 20 and answer keys for all the question paper has been released. Candidates are suggested to go through full instructions on how to raise objection before proceeding.

How to check UPPSC Answer Keys: