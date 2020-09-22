Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 2019 Assistant Engineer preliminary exam schedule.

The exam will be conducted in the months of December 2020 and April 2021.

The entire schedule can be accessed in this direct link on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The preliminary exam for Mechanical Engineering will be conducted on December 12 and 13. The exams for Civil Engineering will be conducted on April 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2021. The Mechanical Engineering will be conducted on April 17 and 18, and Electric will be conducted on April 24 and 25.

The exam was scheduled to be conducted from July 13 to July 17 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation and lockdown.

The admit card for the exam will be released a few weeks before the exam on bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bih.gov.in.

The candidates are requested to visit the website regularly for future updates.