BIhar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 31st Judicial Services 2020 preliminary exam date on September 22. The preliminary exam will be conducted on October 7 in two session, 11.30 am to 1.00 pm for General Paper and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm for Law Paper.

The notification said that the admit card for the exam will be released a week before the exam. Thus, it can be assumed that the admit card can be released on September 30 or October 1.

Here is the direct link to access the BPSC Judicial Services exam notification.

The Commission also released the list of candidates who application for the 31st Judicial Services were rejected due to the candidates being underaged or overaged. A separate list of candidates who applications were merged was also released. Here is the direct links for the relevant information.