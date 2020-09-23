NTA is expected to release the NEET UG 2020 examination result on or before October 12, according to Career360.com. The answer keys for the NEET UG exam is expected to released before September 28, adds the report.

The report says that source have confirmed these information. The answer keys and the result of the exam will be released on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

After multiple postponements, NTA managed to conduct the NEET UG 2020 examination on September 13. Since then, candidates have been waiting for the release of the answer keys. This is the first information regarding the same.

NEET UG exam is conducted for admissions to various medical and dental courses offered at various institutions throughout the country. This year even AIIMS and JIPMER will be conducting their admission process based on NEET scores. Around 15 lakh students are scheduled to appear for the exam this year.

NEET was scheduled to be conducted in May but had to postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was conducted on September 13. Pleas were filed in the Supreme Court for the postponement of the JEE Main and NEET UG exam due to the pandemic situation. However, the Court gave the green light to the agency to conduct the exam in September.