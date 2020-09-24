National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2020 admit card today, September 24. All the candidates who are scheduled to appear for the JNUEE 2020 exam can download the admit card from the official website, jnuexam.nta.nic.in.

The detailed exam schedule was released on September 20 and the admit card was expected to be released on September 21 but was delayed. The exam will be conducted from October 5 to October 8 and the detailed schedule can be accessed on the official websites, nta.ac.in.

Here is the direct link to download the JNUEE 2020 admit card.

JNU is one of the most prominent universities in the country and the entrance exam this year for the university will be conducted by the NTA. The exam has been delayed due to the COVID-19 situation and is now scheduled to be conducted in the month of October.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions on each day, the first session from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and the second sessions from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

Here is the direct link to download the JNUEE 2020 exam schedule.