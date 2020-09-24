Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Exam (CEE) Kerala has declared the KEAM 2020 rank list today, September 24. All the candidates who have cleared the KEAM 2020 exam can check the ranks on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

CEE Kerala had declared the KEAM scores on September 9 and asked students to submit their Plus Two scores before September 16. After compilation of scores and Plus Two marks, the KEAM 2020 rank will be released. The counselling details will be released soon on the official website.

Here is the direct link to check the KEAM 2020 rank.

The results statement on September 9 had said that of the 71,742 students who had appeared for the Engineering Entrance Examination, 565,99 students have qualified under Engineering Stream. For the Pharmacy stream, 52145 students had appeared for Paper I, 44390 students have qualified under Pharmacy stream. (Paper I of the Engineering Entrance Examination).

KEAM 2020 exam was conducted was conducted on July 16 and the answer keys for the same was released on July 17. Based on the objections received on the answer keys, six questions have been deleted.

How to check KEAM 2020 rank:

Visit the CEE Kerala official website. Click on the link to access the KEAM exam page. Enter the log-in details and submit. The rank will be displayed.

The article has been updated with the latest information regarding the KEAM 2020 rank.