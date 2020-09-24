West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) has released the second allotment result for the WBJEE 2020 counselling process today, September 24. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the WBJEE 2020 counselling process can check the 2nd allotment result on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The students have been allocated seats in this allotment must pay the provisional admission fees for seat acceptance on or before September 29, 2020. In-cycle upgradation will be done on October 1 and the full admission fees must be paid before October 3.

Here is the direct link to check the WBJEE 2020 2nd allotment result.

This year there will be three allotment rounds. The third allotment result is scheduled to be released on October 19. The first allotment result was declared on August 31 and the admission process based on the allotment result was conducted until September 5.

WBJEE 2020 result was declared on August 7. WBJEE is conducted for admissions for undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutions in the state of West Bengal

The counselling process for the WBJEE 2020 began on August 12 and the registration for the first round went on until August 25. All the necessary documents had to be uploaded by August 26.