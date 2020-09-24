National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the admit card for the UGC NET 2020 examination for exams scheduled to be conducted on September 29, September 30 and October 1 today, September 24. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 24 to November 5, 2020. The admit cards for the exams scheduled to be conducted on September 24 and 25 were released on September 19 and the remaining admit cards will be released on a phased manner.

Here is the direct link to download the UGC NET 2020 admit card.

Here is the direct link to check the UGC NET schedule.

The exam has been postponed multiple times this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. After multiple postponements, the exams were scheduled for September 16 to September 25. These exams were postponed again and now the detailed schedule for the whole exam has been released.

UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow (JRF) position at various institutions. The exam is conducted for various subjects and the top 6% of scorers get the NET certification.

The exam is generally conducted twice in a year, once in June and once in December. There is no upper age limit to appear for the exam; however, candidates who are seeking for JRF should be below 28 years old.