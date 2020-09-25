The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list is expected to be released today, September 25. All the students who have applied to participate in the counselling proces can access the TN Engineering admission rank on the official website, tneaonline.org

The rank list was expected to be released last week but was postponed for today. The postponement was done after many requests from the students. Tamil Nadu higher education minister KP Anbalagan announced the postponement.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the TNEA committee will be verifying the certificates without calling the candidates to the facilitation centres. Anbalagan said that though the certificate verification for the majority of candidates has been completed, still a few students sought time to upload their certificates. Hence, the release of rank list is deferred to September 25.

According to the original schedule, the 2020 rank list was to be released on September 7 which was postponed to September 17 due to the delay in Class XII revaluation. This was postponed once again for September 25.

This year 1,61,877 seats are available for engineering counselling in 458 colleges. It is 11,063 seats fewer compared to last year. In 2019, 1,72,940 seats were available at 479 engineering colleges.

The TNEA committee had assigned a 10-digit random numbers for 1,31,436 candidates for engineering counselling on August 26.