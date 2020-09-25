National Board of Examination (NBE) is expected to declare the NEET SS 2020 result today, September 25. The candidates can check the result from the official website, nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

The examination was conducted on September 15. According to the official notification, the result for the NEET SS is expected to be declared before September 25. The application process was conducted from August 3 to August 23.

The brief bulletin for the NEET SS 2020 exam was released on August 2. The NEET SS exam is conducted as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh courses as per the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Act, 2016) for admissions to its DNB Superspecialty courses.

How to check NEET SS result: