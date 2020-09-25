Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has declared 10th Open School examination result on September 24. All the students who had appeared for the Open School 10th exam can check the result on the official website, mpsos.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check the MPSOS 10th result.

The exam was conducted in the month of August under the ‘Ruk Jana Nahi’ scheme. The exam is generally conducted in the month of June but was delayed due to the COVID-19 situation. The 12th MPSOS result is expected to be declared soon.

How to check MPSOS 10th result: