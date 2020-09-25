MPSOS 10th Open School result declared at mpsos.nic.in; check here for direct link
The result for the 12th class is expected to be declared soon on the same official website.
Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has declared 10th Open School examination result on September 24. All the students who had appeared for the Open School 10th exam can check the result on the official website, mpsos.nic.in.
Here is the direct link to check the MPSOS 10th result.
The exam was conducted in the month of August under the ‘Ruk Jana Nahi’ scheme. The exam is generally conducted in the month of June but was delayed due to the COVID-19 situation. The 12th MPSOS result is expected to be declared soon.
How to check MPSOS 10th result:
- Visit the MPSOS result webpage.
- Click on the link to check the 10th August exam result.
- Fill in the required details and submit.
- The result will be displayed.