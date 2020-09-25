Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT) Delhi has released COVID-19 related advisory for all the candidates who are participating in the JEE Advanced 2020 examination. Along with the advisory, an instructional video was also shared on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates must carry and wear a mask covering their nose and mouth at all times. Candidates must maintain physical distancing at all times and must adhere to the markings at the centre to ensure distancing. Candidates are also advised to carry a bottle of santiser with them at the centre.

The lab/hall number will not be displayed outside the centre to avoid crowding, Instead, the information for the same will be provided at the time of entry during the admit card check process. The candidates must also fill the self-declaration form provided along with the admit card.

The advisory assures that no candidate will be denied permission to write the exam unless they fail to follow the COVID-19 protocol. Candidates with symptoms will be accommodated as per the protocol laid.

Here is the direct link to access the JEE Advanced COVID-19 advisory.

The JEE Advanced exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 27. Along with the advisory, IIT Delhi also shared a video with regard to the COVID-19 precautions that the candidates must take.

In a separate notice released today, IIT Delhi said, ‘Due to COVID-19 related restrictions hindering the issuance of various certificates in time, valid category certificate(s) may be uploaded at the time of reporting after seat allocation. Accordingly, certificate upload portal will be enabled for document upload at the time of reporting after seat allocation. For details of seat allocation schedule, visit JoSAA website.’