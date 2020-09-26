Maharashtra CET Cell has released the MHT-CET admit card for the PCB group candidates today, September 26. All the candidates who have applied to appear from the PCB group for the MHT-CET 2020 exam can download the admit card from the official website, mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2020 exam is being conducted from October 1 to October 20. The PCG group examinations are scheduled to be conducted from October 1 to October 9. Candidates should check their admit card for exact date, time, and venue of the exam along with COVID-19 precaution instructions.

Here is the direct link to download the MHT-CET 2020 admit card.

The admit card release notification said that a separate notification will be released for the issuance of the PMC group admit card. The PCM group exam will be conducted from October 12 to October 20.

More than 5.3 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the MHT CET 2020 examination. For the Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) group, around 2.8 lakh students have registered and for the Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) group 2.5 lakh students have registered.

How to download the MHT-CET 2020 admit card: